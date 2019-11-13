Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Figure In Crop Top & Shorts While Playing With Pomeranian

Niece Waidhofer took to Instagram to show some love for her Pomeranian on Wednesday. Her update showed her wearing a tight crop top and a tiny pair of shorts as she played with her furry friend.

The update consisted of two photos and a video. Niece was in her bedroom for the shots, and she ventured from her usual sexy lingerie and opted for a more casual look for the occasion. She wore a tight grey crop top that accentuated her voluptuous chest. Her skimpy shorts were red with white trim. The outfit, somewhat tame for the brunette beauty, still showed plenty of skin.

The brunette beauty wore a face full of flawless makeup that included her signature sculpted brows, thick lashes, and smoky eyes. She also donned a pink gloss on her lush lips. Niece’s hair was parted on one side, and she wore it down in loose waves.

The first picture showed Niece sitting on one hip on her bed. The pose put her fabulous figure on display as she leaned on one arm. She teased her fans by pulling at one side of her shorts as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The second picture showed a different side of the Instagram sensation as she was on her back holding her white Pomeranian dog above her face. The pose showed off Niece’s flat abs as well as her chest while she gave the dog a big smile.

In the video, it appeared that Niece was attempting to pose with the puppy in several clips. In one portion of the video, the stunner was sitting up, holding her dog close to her face. In another clip, she was on her back as the dog stepped on her neck and stuck its nose in her face, causing her to call out the dog’s name while she laughed.

In the lengthy caption, Niece mentioned an unfortunate accident with the Pomeranian that involved poop and bedsheets. Her fans seemed to like the dog — almost as much as they like her.

“That is one very lucky dog. Cute too,” said one admirer.

“I just want someone to look at me the way your dog looks at you,” a second follower quipped.

Niece’s fans seem to enjoy her sense of humor as much as they love looking at her pictures. She always seems to keep them guessing as to what she will post next. However, they can almost count on her updates to be sexy.