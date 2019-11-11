Curvy Bombshell Constance Nunes Looks Like A Perfect 10 In Skimpy Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Constance Nunes showed out for a brand new update on Instagram on Sunday, wearing a tiny crop top and some jeans so tight, they looked painted on.

In the post, Constance rocked a cream-colored top that boasted thin spaghetti straps as she gave her fans a peek at her ample cleavage, toned midriff, and trim arms. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star also delighted her admirers by sporting some high-waisted denim that hugged her flawless figure and highlighted her famous booty and long legs. She accessorized the look with some white sneakers.

Constance looked like a total smokeshow in the post as she wore her dark brown hair with a part down the center and styled in loose strands that hung down her back. The sexy mechanic smiled for the camera as she bent down to sign her autograph on a white racing car during a recent appearance at the Sema Auto Show.

In the caption of the photo, the brunette bombshell shared her excitement over officially being named as part of the K&N Filters team, which is a product that boasts the “World’s Best Air Filter.” She also revealed that she is going to partner with the company for a new project with her Mustang.

Of course, Constance’s nearly 400,000 followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 19,000 times and leaving around 80 comments for the TV personality in the span of just one day.

“Yaaaaay, congrats!! You look so pretty too girl,” one of Constance’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post, adding a red heart and fire emoji for emphasis.

“The other teams are in trouble. Your signature just added 1000 hp to that dragster,” another adoring fan stated.

“Easily the prettiest girl at Sema,” a third comment read.

“Was awesome meeting you. Thanks for the picture and autograph poster,” a fourth person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance posted multiple photos from her time at the car show. In one racy snap, the model looked stunning while wearing a tight black dress with a low cut that showcased her eye-popping cleavage and flawless legs. She was sitting on a throne made from wrenches, a seat that resembled the famous Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

That post also proved to be popular for Constance Nunes, as it earned the smoking hot model over 23,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the span of just five days.