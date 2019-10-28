Kara Del Toro Flaunts Sculpted Legs And Killer Curves In Tight Gray Mini Dress

Kara Del Toro‘s Instagram has been updated with yet another eye-popping photo.

The newest addition to the Maxim model’s Instagram page was shared on Sunday, October 26, and was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. The post featured not one, but two shots of the 26-year-old rocking a stunning ensemble that did nothing but favors for her killer curves that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

Both photos in the sizzling double Instagram update saw Kara posing outside on an empty road with a field of tall grass behind her and the golden sun pouring over her flawless figure. The model wasn’t exactly dressed for a casual walk down the street, but the look was smoking hot nonetheless.

The blonde bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a sexy gray mini dress that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing. Fans were first treated to a full-length look at the babe rocking the daringly short garment that just barely hit her upper thighs, giving them a good look at her long, sculpted legs that were almost exposed in their entirety.

A swipe to the second photo of the post revealed a close-up shot of Kara in the ensemble, and the snap certainly didn’t disappoint. The zoom in showed just how tight the dress clung to the babe’s killer curves, highlighting her peachy derriere and hourglass figure. A unique underwire design fell right underneath her chest to define the babe’s voluptuous assets, upping the ante of her look even more.

A pair of white heeled sandals and a black Chanel purse helped complete Kara’s look, while a gold choker necklace and large statement earrings added a bit of bling. The model wore her honey blonde hair down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders, and also sported a full face of makeup that included a pink lip, dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking facial feature shine.

Fans went wild for the social media sensation’s latest look. As of this writing, the double Instagram update has racked up more than 36,000 likes within 14 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless and fantastic body,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara was “absolutely astonishingly beautiful.”

“Good lord. That dress is spectacular on you,” commented a third.

Kara often dazzles her fans with her stylish — and sometimes risque — ensembles. Another recent look that brought some serious heat to her page included a white lace bustier that showed major cleavage, driving her followers absolutely insane.