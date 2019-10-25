Katy Perry Stuns in Bright Red Bathing Suit

Katy Perry shared the swimsuit snapshot in honor of her 35th birthday.

Katy Perry turned 35-years-old on October 25, and the pop star has been feeling better than ever. Her fans also think that she looks pretty amazing in the photo that she shared in celebration of her big milestone.

On Friday, the blonde bombshell took to Instagram to inform her fans that she’s “35 and never more alive.” Her birthday gift for her 86 million followers was a snapshot of the “Dark Horse” songstress wearing a vibrant bathing suit.

In her birthday photo, Perry was pictured rocking a red one-piece emblazoned with two giant tropical flowers. The swimsuit’s scoop neck top showed off a hint of cleavage while the busty pop star gave the camera a sultry look as she posed with one arm over her head. Her golden, shoulder-length tresses are wet and wavy, and she rocked a white flower nestled over one ear. Her only other accessories were a pair of wooden hoop earrings.

Katy Perry’s bronzed skin was flawless as her body offered a soft golden glow. She posed in front of a stunning beach backdrop complete with gently rolling ocean waves. The sun was beginning to set behind her, but the slightly cloudy sky still maintained a beautiful blue hue.

Katy’s birthday photo received more than 449,000 — including one from Ivanka Trump — likes over the course of one hour.

Katy’s post was also met with thousands of responses from fans wishing her a happy birthday and others commenting on how gorgeous she looks.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful!” wrote one fan.

“35 and never more beautiful than ever you are!” another remarked.

Katy’s beach snapshot is a throwback to her new “Harleys In Hawaii” music video with its seaside setting and the swimwear she wore that rocked a colorful tropical flair.

However, while she has the Hawaii vibe down in her birthday post, it was the Harley reference that she was working on in a previous Instagram update. As reported by The Inquisitr, Katy recently revealed that she acquired her motorcycle license so that she could actually ride a Hog while being filmed for the music video. Without the license, she would have likely needed to rely on the use of a stunt double for the video’s motorcycle scenes.

In a behind-the-scenes look at her ride on the Hog down a two-lane blacktop, Katy was a lot more covered up. She traded her vibrant beach attire for a protective leather jacket, brown pants, gloves, boots, and a helmet.

However, the bathing suit Katy wore in her birthday photo made a brief appearance in the “Harleys in Hawaii” music video. She was wearing the garment in a steamy scene in which her character shared an intimate moment with a lover on a sandy beach.

According to E! News, Katy Perry hasn’t yet revealed how she is celebrating her 35th birthday. That said, she is definitely going to be spending some time with future husband Orlando Bloom. Fans will need to keep checking her Instagram page to see whether or not she shares any birthday updates.