‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ Claudia Alende Stuns In Royal Blue Bikini While Celebrating Her Birthday

Claudia Alende is celebrating her birthday in style. The social media sensation, who has been dubbed as the “Brazilian Megan Fox” by some outlets for her striking resemblance to the actress, flaunted all of her curves in a tiny bikini on Wednesday.

In the racy Instagram update, Claudia is seen standing near a street as she leaves very little to the imagination in a tiny royal blue bikini. Alende’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and long, lean legs were on full display in the picture.

However, Claudia didn’t just wear the tiny two-piece. She also accessorized the look with a black-and-white bucket hat and some crisp, white sneakers on her feet.

The model had her long, dark hair styled in sleek, shiny straight strands that fell down her back, while also rocking a full face of makeup.

Claudia’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a pink color on her plump lips to complete the style.

Of course, Alende’s nearly 10 million Instagram followers went wild for the bikini snap, which earned nearly 80,000 likes and more than 600 comments in the first two hours after it was posted.

“Happy birthday gorgeous,” one of Claudia’s followers wrote in the comments section of the smoking hot bikini shot.

“You look great,” another adoring fan stated.

“Pretty girl,” a third comment read.

“You are a sizzling hottie,” one admirer gushed.

Meanwhile, Bikini Luxe previously reported that Claudia’s resemblance to Megan Fox has actually helped her achieve more social media fame, as she is often compared to the actress.

Back in 2014, Alende rocked fans when she came in second place in Brazil’s “Miss BumBum” pageant — a title that is currently held by voluptuous social media star Suzy Cortez.

The model was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and promotes products such as Bang Energy drinks, which other big-name Instagram influencers such as Lindsey Pelas, Hannah Palmer, Tianna Gregory, and Lauren Dascalo also endorse on their accounts.

“Claudia’s passion for modeling is obvious in everything that she does. She has embraced her career and the fans that have contributed to her success. Considered to be both a career woman and a stunning model Claudia has many accomplishments to be proud of,” the outlet said of the model.

Fans can see more of Claudia Alende by following her on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.