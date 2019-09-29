Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini In Hot New Photo

The former Victoria's Secret model is showing some skin in a two-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her sizzling model body in a new shot shared to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, Gal Floripa, on September 28. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model showed off a whole lot of skin as she took a dip in the ocean with a fellow model, putting her curves on full display in a brown bikini.

The mom of two didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she headed into the water in the tiny two-piece from her line, which was made up of a one-shoulder top with a string tie across her right shoulder which was tied with two shell designs dangling off the string for an extra tropical look.

Ambrosio paired the top with a pair of skimpy bottoms in the same color and with the same string tie across both hips, also featuring the fun shell embellishment.

The gorgeous star had her brunette hair down as she gave a very sultry look towards the camera.

Alessandra’s fellow model sported a peach color two-piece from Gal Floripa, which featured a plunging top to show off even more skin. The lighter bikini look also featured the signature shell embellishment, as she paired her revealing top with a pair of matching low-rise bottoms that sat below her hips.

Many fans flooded the comments section with face emoji with hearts for eyes to show off their approval, while others used hearts and clapping emoji.

Ambrosio often shows off her insane body on social media, regularly promoting her range on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, for one recent shot, she gathered together her girlfriends – including her sister Aline Ambrosio – as they all showed off different bikinis from the line, which was officially launched earlier this year.

The group all bared their bootys as they sat dangling their feet in the swimming pool with the backs to the camera.

Prior to that, Alessandra ditched the color for a nude bikini for a set of other shots posted to social media.

And it seems like the star’s family have been taking just as much notice of her model skills as her fans have recently.

Speaking to People, Ambrosio revealed that she recently hit up New York Fashion Week with her 11-year-old daughter, Anja Louise, where she admitted that she was happy to see more diversity on the runway.

“It’s really incredible and I think it’s nice for my daughter to see the diversity and that everyone is beautiful,” the star – who hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings back in 2017 – shared.