Kylie Jenner Flaunts Major Cleavage As She Announces New Collab With Balmain

Kylie Jenner just dropped some major news, and fans are already getting super excited.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram page on Monday to announce that she would be collaborating with French luxury brand Balmain for a new Kylie Cosmetics collection, and people were not expecting it. The surprise news came accompanied by an epic snap of Kylie and Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, with the two of them rocking some jaw-dropping Balmain ensembles and, of course, flawless makeup.

In the picture, the young billionaire is seen donning a futuristic-looking jacket-dress that featured a plunging neckline, allowing her to showcase her ample cleavage. The dress also had a large silver and white belt that cinched at the waist, highlighting her famous hourglass figure, and plenty of sequins and feathery details.

Kylie exuded sex appeal as she leaned back and rested her head on Olivier’s shoulder, who stood behind her with his hands on her waist. She rocked a full face of makeup that included matching metallic colors, such as lots of eye shadow in different shades of purple and white, and some bronze-colored lipstick on her full lips.

She finished her glam off with a dab of clear lip gloss, some thick dark mascara, and plenty of contour and highlighter on her prominent cheekbones. In regards to her hairstyle, the 22-year-old swapped her usual long raven locks for a short bob with a center part that framed her gorgeous facial features perfectly.

Her pal Olivier looked very dapper himself, sporting a white shirt and matching white suit pants for the photo shoot. He, too, appeared to be donning some bright lip gloss as he gave the camera a smoldering glance.

Loading...

The announcement came just in time for Paris Fashion Week, where the fashion designer will be showcasing the brand’s forthcoming summer collection. According to MTV, Kylie will also be acting as the artistic director for makeup at the Balmain show. It is still unclear what their cosmetics collab will include, and fans are dying to know.

“wait is it lipglosses or a palette?!” one person commented under her Insta post, while someone else wrote, “Can’t wait,” followed by lots of heart-eyed emoji.

The mother-of-one recently made headlines for posting a very racy picture on social media, in which she is seen flaunting her pert derriere and famous curves in a sexy leopard-print catsuit. She wore the revealing ensemble to the launch party of her friend Sofia Richie’s collection with fashion brand Missguided.