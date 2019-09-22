‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Drives Instagram Wild Kissing Cole DeBoer In Daisy Dukes: See The Pic

Chelsea Houska appears to have sparked a bit of an Instagram frenzy. The Teen Mom 2 star is hugely loved for having a steady marriage with husband Cole DeBoer – while a smooth-sailing relationship isn’t necessarily guaranteed from the MTV franchise’s cast members, fans can generally rely on Chelsea and Cole to deliver the Instagram-adored “relationship goals” phrase.

Chelsea has updated her account with a reminder that her marriage is rock-solid. The photo showed the famous redhead and her husband engaging in a little PDA in a sunny and outdoor setting. The street location was a regular one, although this couple was definitely giving fans something to look at by being snapped with their lips pursed and barely half an inch apart as they swooped in for a kiss. Of course, there was more to the snap than the two faces. Chelsea was looking sensational in a trendy and casual wardrobe – while the star will doll up in Lauribelles clothing for her social media influencing, this mother comes with a laid-back look as her trademark. The star was wearing a light denim pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a baggy white top. A cute hat atop her head accessorized the look, as did white sneakers.

Cole was seen in tan pants, a blue shirt, and a fun baseball cap.

Fans are gushing over the action.

“Just the cutest,” one fan wrote.

“So cute” seemed to see another agreeing.

One fan appeared to completely lose it, per their comment.

“I literally can’t deal with the cuteness, hottest couple ever!!”

Indeed, it did seem that hearts were exploding as a result of Chelsea’s update.

“Goals,” one fan wrote.

Of course, Chelsea’s killer style did work its way into the comments section.

“This makes my heart so happy. You deserve this. I have watched you from the beginning. Ya’ll are goals! Especially your style!” one fan told the star.

Plenty more comments came in seeing fans lose it over the kiss. This might have something to do with Chelsea appearing to be somewhat cautious in terms of how often she updates her social media. The star’s account has a solid following of 5.7 million, but getting an update can sometimes take a while. There is a sneakier way to catch updates featuring Chelsea, though. The star does appear on Lauribelles’ Instagram from time to time, with a recent look from her making The Inquisitr‘s headlines.

Chelsea and Cole are parents to two children named Watson and Layne. The couple is also jointly raising the daughter that Chelsea welcomed as a teenager all those years ago. Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram.