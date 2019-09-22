Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage Galore In Plunging Tank Top As She Grabs Coffee With Hubby

Emily Ratajkowski attends The Daily Front Row's 7th annual Fashion Media Awards on September 5.
Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images for Daily Front Row, Inc.
Celebrities

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski showed a whole lot of cleavage as she stepped out on Saturday to grab coffee with her husband. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the Sports Illustrated babe rocking a black tank top that shone the spotlight on her buxom curves.

Snapped during a leisurely stroll through the streets of New York City, Emily put on a very busty display as she went on a coffee run with spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard and their pup, Colombo, in tow. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the gorgeous supermodel wasn’t shy about flaunting her assets and nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut top, which did very little to cover up her shapely chest. Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as the 28-year-old hottie didn’t appear to be wearing any kind of support under the figure-hugging top.

Showing her fabulous sense of style, Emily paired the revealing top with a stylish midi-skirt – a navy-blue, wrap-around number that sported a playful polka-dot pattern. Hemmed below the knee, the chic skirt beautifully flattered her hourglass curves, calling attention particularly to her famously taut waistline. A set of white buttons adorned the garment on the side, highlighting her curvy hip.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model added height to her statuesque, Amazonian frame with a pair of high-heeled slouchy boots in a contrasting white color, which matched the delicate polka dots that covered her skirt. Her choice of footwear provided even more coverage, exposing only a small portion of her toned legs. This ensured that everyone was eyeing her bountiful bust, amply showcased in the outrageously plunging top.

Emily cut a very seductive figure in the casual-chic outfit. The stunning brunette unabashedly showed off her fierce physique as she trotted the pavement alongside her husband, both of them with a cup of coffee in hand. The ravishing Vogue model topped off her look with a pair of black sunglasses and accessorized with an orange purse. She wore her raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her long locks frame her face as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Sebastian kept things casual with a pair of floral broad shorts and a blue hoodie. Underneath, he wore a white T-shirt, one inscribed with the words “Sudden Star” written across the chest in blue font. Taking a cue from his gorgeous wife, the independent movie producer shaded his eyes from the glaring sun with a pair of trendy sunglasses. He tied his look together with black sneakers.

Bazaar @brandonalmengo

Later that same day, Emily took to Instagram to drop a steamy video from her and Sebastian’s recent trip to Spain. The sizzling clip saw her flaunting her curvy posterior in a clingy dress that showed plenty of sideboob, and sent fans into a meltdown, garnering more than 2.5 million likes overnight.