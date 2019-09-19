Climate Crisis Seen As Most Important Global Issue, According To Public Poll

A recent study that polled people from eight different countries revealed that the climate crisis is seen as the most important global issue, ahead of terrorism and immigration, reported The Guardian.

The poll surveyed more than 1,000 people in the U.K., Germany, France, Poland, Canada, Italy, Brazil, and the U.S. and found that in seven out of the eight countries studied, participants found climate breakdown to be the most important issue that the world is facing. It came ahead of other options given, including migration, terrorism, and the global economy. The poll also revealed that the majority of the general public views climate change as an emergency and believes that politicians are prioritizing the oil industry over the well-being of the people and the environment.

Nick Lowles, from U.K.-based anti-racism group Hope not Hate, commissioned the survey. He noted that the results reveal that the general public is “well ahead” of politicians in recognizing and understanding the magnitude of the global climate crisis.

“They understand the scale of the problem and want governments to take the strong and decisive action that this emergency requires,” Lowles commented.

The activist also pointed out that the climate crisis is not just limited to the environment and that it would also have a huge impact on racism, division, and conflict.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The poll asked the public to decide if climate change was an emergency, discovering that at least three-quarters of the public think the world is facing a “climate emergency.” They also agree that climate breakdown is at risk of becoming “extremely dangerous.”

Italy was the country with the most number of participants that strongly believed that climate change would become an extremely dangerous emergency while the U.K. was the country with the least. The United States ranked second to last in the order.

Another question on the survey asked participants to rank how strongly they agreed with the statement that time is running out to save the planet. Among the results, the figure was 70 percent in Germany, 74 percent in Brazil and 57 percent in the U.S.

The majority of participants also believed that their country’s leaders were not taking sufficient measures to combat climate change. Just 26 percent of participants in the U.S. believed that the government was doing enough while the number was 23 percent in the U.K., 20 percent in Germany, and 23 percent in Brazil.

Laurence Tubiana, the CEO of the European Climate Foundation, commented that the poll reveals the growing support around the world for radical action to be taken regarding climate change.