‘Maxim’ Model Khloe Terae Flashes Hard Body In Barely-There Bikini

Khloe Terae won’t be losing her blond bombshell title anytime soon after her latest social media update. In a set of racy photos posted to her Instagram account, the model leaves little to the imagination while flaunting her extremely toned bikini body.

In the slideshow, Khloe rocked a tiny white bikini, which showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, rock-hard abs, curvy backside, and long, lean legs. The swimwear put all of Khloe’s curves on display as she proved that she hasn’t been skipping any gym sessions.

Khloe stood in a bedroom in front of an all-white bed and wall. The monochromatic photo only helped to accentuate the Maxim model’s bronzed skin, as she flashed her fit figure in the photos, posing with her hands on her hips and in her hair throughout the slides.

Khloe wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and flowed down her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and nude lips to complete the full glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently posted another bikini photo to social media. Although she stood in the same white room, her swimwear was different as she rocked a tan suit that made her look like a “bronzed goddess.”

Khloe is also no stranger to the headlines. Back in April she caused a bit of a stir when she was spotted out on a date with Kim Kardashian’s former husband, NBA player Kris Humphries.

Hollywood Life reported that the pair were seen hanging out in Los Angeles as they got a manicure and a pedicure together.

Loading...

“They had to wait for about ten minutes and they were both very patient and polite about it. I didn’t recognize the girl he was with, but I recognized Kris right away. He’s really good looking and super tall. And she was really pretty and all glammed up. She was looking on fleek,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

“They weren’t holding hands because the chairs are kind of far apart, and the girls were working in between them. But they were talking the whole time to each other and were really cute together — very cozy. They seemed comfortable together,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe’s gym-honed body by following the model on social media.