Hannah Brown Sizzles In Black Sports Bra & Booty Shorts Leaving ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals

Hannah Brown has been making major headlines ever since she was announced as an official cast member on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The 24-year-old appears to have wasted no time hitting the studio, with the paparazzi appearing to be hot on her heels. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the star leaving rehearsals, and clearly, this reality face is looking fighting fit.

Photos showed Hannah smiling as she made her way through the streets in Los Angeles, California. The star appeared fully outfitted for a dance-heavy session, although her look likewise ticked boxes for reminding fans just how much muscle she has. The Bachelor star was rocking a tiny pair of booty shorts in speckled gray, with a likewise minimal sports bra offsetting the palette via a jet shade of black. Hannah had a white sweater tied around her waist, although her killer abs weren’t covered. Likewise on show were Hannah’s fit and long legs, toned arms, and sculpted shoulders. The Alabama native appeared to have gone low frills with her hair and makeup. Then again, fans of this former beauty pageant queen would likely argue that she needs zero effort on the glam front.

Hannah was snapped wearing shades with her hair tied back into a ponytail. A bottle of water held in the star’s hand suggested she had been keeping herself hydrated through the rehearsals.

Hannah seems hugely pumped for her appearance on the ABC series. Speaking to Hollywood Life shortly after the cast reveal, Hannah opened up about her reality career, with a mention of how she felt about taking on the challenge.

“I think the reason I’ve connected with the people who are invested in my journey is that I’ve been so vulnerable. So, I’m going to continue to do that [on DWTS].”

“There is a lot more to me, and I want to be able to share that. And also, I mean, yeah, The Bachelor [and] Bachelorette was a big part of my life and, of course, that could be a part of the dances, but there’s more. And I think this is a great way to let people in on why I am the way I am,” she added.

Loading...

As The Daily Mail reports, Hannah seems to have been embracing her rising celebrity status with full force of late. The star recently appeared in a photo with singer Taylor Swift.

Hannah’s upcoming appearance will see her join Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley, and Sean Spicer among others.