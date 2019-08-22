Ashley Graham Hits Back At Claim That She ‘Struggled’ To Get Pregnant

Ashley Graham has been documenting her pregnancy via her Instagram and she’s been getting lots of comments on these posts. But they haven’t all been positive. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old model posted a topless photo of herself in which her baby bump is exposed. As Us Weekly reports, one commenter claimed that she struggled to conceive. But Graham shut down that speculation.

“Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment,” she wrote in reply. “Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity.”

Ashley Graham announced her pregnancy just over a week ago with a video on her Instagram page alongside her husband, Justin Ervin. At first, Ervin and Graham pretend that they’re just setting up a selfie video until the camera zooms out to reveal Graham’s obvious belly.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Graham has also shown that she’s not going to stop rocking bikinis just because she’s pregnant. She recently posted a video of herself lounging a black two-piece swimsuit. She’s taking a nap in the photo with one hand resting on her baby bump.

As Hello Magazine notes, Ashley Graham’s fans have been congratulating her for being so open about her pregnancy and for not sugar-coating or photoshopping the pictures of her changing body.

In one recent post, she posted an un-retouched close-up nude photo in which she reveals her stretch marks. In the comments, many praised the photo for celebrating the reality of pregnancy.

“You continue to set the bar for real beauty inside and out. Thank you for your transparency,” one follower commented.

Loading...

Ashley Graham, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl is widely considered the most successful plus-sized fashion model working today. She has been featured on the covers of numerous magazines like American and British Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Self, Glamour and more. She has also shown that she can transcend the fashion industry with her podcast Pretty Big Deal. During the first season, she interviewed noted celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.

Over the years she’s become a symbol of body positivity and it looks like she’s set to continue this legacy during her pregnancy.