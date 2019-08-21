Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Soaks Up The Sun In Sexy Beach Snaps

Hilde Osland thrilled her fans with a series of photos that showed off her incredible body Wednesday. The blonde bombshell shared not one, but four shots in which she was standing beachside enjoying the view.

Osland showed her backside in the first photo. She appeared to be standing near a rocky beach as she looked out at the turquoise water. She was wearing a bikini top with a pair of torn blue jean shorts. The outfit showed off her amazing curves and bronzed skin. Osland wore her long, wavy hair down and carried a brown purse over one shoulder.

In the second snap, Osland turned toward the camera, giving her followers a nice view of her perfectly toned abs and ample chest. Her bikini top featured stripes in pastel colors that emphasized her summer glow. She hooked her thumbs in the belt loops of her shorts for a casual and chic vibe. She smiled for the camera behind a pair of sunglasses.

The third and fourth photos of the series showed Osland from behind at different angles. One shot was closer to the beauty, showing her from the waist up, while the other snap featured more of Osland’s body, giving fans a view from the knees up. Both shots accentuated the model’s shapely derrière in the faded shorts.

Osland’s admirers were thrilled with the photos.

“Another amazing pic set. No matter where you are, you look like you belong there,” one fan told the beauty.

Another follower told Osland she looked like a goddess by the sea, while another commented on the beautiful view.

“How bootyfull you are!” one fan quipped.

“Way too hot! Getting complaints that fishermen can’t focus on their nets and of swimmers getting lured to drowning by this siren,” one admirer said.

Another fan told the Norwegian-born beauty that everything she wore was beautiful.

Osland does seem to look stunning in everything she puts on her body. She also seems to know what her 1.4 million followers love to see. This summer has seen the beauty wearing colors that reflect colors of sunrises and sunsets.

The geotag for the post said that Osland was in Nusa Lembongan, a small island near Bali. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the model said that the island might be her favorite place in the world. It certainly seems as though island life agrees with her.

Fans wanting to keep up with Osland’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.