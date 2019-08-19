Fitness Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her World-Famous Curves In Busty Snap

Rosanna Arkle thrilled her fans on Sunday with an Instagram post that put all of her curves on display.

In the triple post, Arkle was standing in a white kitchen wearing a skintight cream-colored knit minidress. The dress featured a low-cut neckline that showcased Arkle’s ample cleavage. In the first snap, the beauty leaned against a white table and gave the camera a flirty smile. With the dress covering very little skin, Arkle’s smooth tan was on display. Arkle wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, a smokey eye, contoured cheeks, and a dark shade on her lips. Her hair was pulled into a bun on top of her head. She accessorized the look with a pair of large earrings and bracelets on each arm. In another pose, Arkle gave the camera a sultry look, creating a more sexy vibe. In one snap, Arkle leaned against a bar while smiling for the camera. With both hands behind her on the bar, Arkle’s fabulous figure was on display in the curve-hugging dress.

The model’s fans loved the snaps, with many commenting on how her photos looked like art.

One admirer told Arkle that every photo “becomes art.”

“You are like a walking, talking work of art. Is it even possible to get a bad photo of you?” another fan wrote.

Other fans gushed over the beauty’s smile, with one admirer telling her that it was “priceless.”

“[L]ove your infectious smile,” one fan told her.

Other words used to describe the look were “stunning,” “pretty,” and “amazing.”

Surprisingly, Arkle never intended on becoming a social media sensation. In an interview with Gold Coast Bulletin, she said that her following grew from her popularity starring in the Australian reality show The GC.

“In the beginning I never set out to gain a following, but I have always had a passion for taking photos. I would set a timer on my camera — I still do, sometimes — and do little photoshoots at home because I enjoyed it.”

The Australia-born model can reportedly earn up to $3,000 for an Instagram post. She explained that the number of followers generally determine how much one can charge for a post.

Arkle said that while social media has allowed her to live an “amazing lifestyle,” she still felt “very normal.” She also said that while she had been able to do a lot of traveling because of her stardom, on a typical week, she still walks her dogs, goes to the gym, and watches Netflix.