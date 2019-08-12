Ariana Grande Shows Off Lean Body In Skimpy Pink Bralette & Mini Skirt On Instagram

Ariana Grande’s latest perfume launches next week at Ulta Beauty, and she’s promoting the product on Instagram in a totally sexy way. The “NASA” singer took to the social media platform on Monday to share several posts in which she wore a teeny-tiny two-piece outfit and posed with the new perfume.

While other shots have only shown small portions of Grande’s sultry look, the latest photo has provided fans with a full landscape view. The image showed Grande laying on her side in an all-pink room with one arm resting on a small pink-colored box television. The pink perfume bottle, shaped like a broken heart, sat on top of the television beside her.

Keeping up with the pink theme, Grande wore a very skimpy pink bralette that featured a mesh center and a low-cut bandeau-style top, which just barely covered her chest. Meanwhile, on the bottom, the singer wore a pink leather mini-skirt with a high waist that put her toned abs on full display and hugged her long, lean legs.

Grande completed the look with pink heels that featured big, fluffy pom-poms at the toes. She wore a thin bracelet and silver hoop earrings while her dark hair was pulled up in her signature high ponytail. Grande reached one finger out to her lips as she gazed off at the camera.

In the caption, Grande revealed using only an emoji that the perfume would be coconut-scented.

The post garnered over 1.4 million likes in just three hours. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for the Grammy winner and expressed their excitement for the product drop.

“U make money moves ur so lucky and blessed,” one person said.

“U never had to snap this hard but thank god u did,” another added.

“Dude coconut scented ari perfume? i’m here for it,” a third fan wrote.

Another post on Grande’s feed on Monday showed a close-up version of the same image. This time, however, “August 18” flashed on the small television screen, revealing the perfume’s release date.

Fans were first alerted to the possibility of products relating to Grande’s latest album, thank u, next, back in April when she applied to trademark the phrase for use in cosmetics, per Allure. The singer then personally revealed in May that a fragrance was in the works.

Grande’s newest perfume release follows three other successful fragrance launches, which are still available at Ulta Beauty — Cloud, Sweet Like Candy, and Ari. Cloud also won the Fragrance of the Year: Women’s Popular Award at the Fragrance Foundation Awards ceremony back in June.