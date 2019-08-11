Ariana James Wears A Tiny Black Bikini And Uses A Tanning Spray All Over Her Body In New Video

When it comes to posting racy pictures on Instagram, Colombian fitness model Ariana James is a pro. Whenever she shares a new skin-baring snap with her fans on the photo-sharing website, fans immediately rush to appreciate her in the form of numerous likes and comments.

This is exactly what happened to her latest video, where she could be seen dressed up in a barely-there black bikini to flaunt her famous assets. She accessorized with a black cap and wore minimal makeup to keep it natural.

The video was filmed next to a swimming pool where Ariana was featured spraying tan all over her body. In the next scene, the stunning model could be seen resting on a sun lounger to soak up the sun. In the process, Ariana flaunted her perky breasts, as well as her incredible abs, to send temperatures through the roof.

Next up, the model could be seen swimming in the pool before finally treating herself to a sip of her favorite energy drink, Bang Energy.

Since Ariana is exceedingly popular on Instagram and her posts have a high potential of going viral, it wasn’t a surprise when the video garnered more than 145,000 views, 40,000 likes and about 700 comments within an hour of going live.

Apart from the risque video, the model also treated her fans to a raunchy selfie a few days ago where she was featured wearing a tiny, multi-colored embroidered bikini that not only showcased her perky boobs but also provided a detailed look at her amazing six-pack abs.

She wore very little makeup, let her tresses down and held her phone right in front of her face to click the mirror selfie. As of this writing, the picture has amassed about 100,000 likes and over 880 comments, where fans drooled over her hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Most of her ardent admirers particularly fell in love with her abs and congratulated the model for reaching her ideal fitness goals. Some of her female fans expressed their wishes to look like Ariana, adding that she is the hottest fitness model on Instagram.

“Are you even a real girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap to praise the model for her perfect body.

“This is the prettiest selfie ever!” another one wrote.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Ariana was born in Bogota, Colombia. However, she later moved to the United States, where she started her fitness modeling career. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California. The model started posting on Instagram in 2013. Since then, she has successfully attracted more than 1.7 million followers, and the number seems to be growing with each passing day.