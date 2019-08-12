Ana Cheri Ditches Shirt In Schoolgirl Outfit

Ana Cheri shared a new Instagram update with her fans earlier today, and it sounds like the model is already planning ahead for Halloween.

The photo showed Ana rocking a schoolgirl outfit and going topless. The photo showed her standing in front of a bookcase as she wore her hair in two pigtails. The model also sported dark-rimmed glasses and pressed a blue book to her chest with her left arm.

Meanwhile, she censored the right side of her chest with her arm and touched her chin with her hand.

The rest of Cheri’s outfit consisted of a gray skirt with pink plaid and thigh-high, sheer stockings.

Fans went wild for the photo, while many made suggestions for her Halloween costume in a couple of months.

“Lol, we all know you aren’t going pick just one. I’m excited for ALL the outfits!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Dress up as someone from street fighter,” suggested another fan.

“Yes!! I already ordered my costume too you would make a good Momo from my hero academia!” said a follower, who noticed that Ana asked for suggestions from anime.

Others were distracted by the schoolgirl outfit and made jokes.

“I like that outfit! Can I borrow that book for a minute? Lol,” said an Instagram user.

“What school is this I am signing up!” said a fan.

“She can teach me a thing or two,” added another follower.

Prior to the schoolgirl post, Cheri shared a photo of herself in black lingerie. The ensemble consisted of a bra, bottoms, and a garter belt which she left unclipped.

The model wore her hair down in a heavy right part. It had plenty of curls as she also rocked deep pink lipstick and heavy mascara.

The first photo of the set showed Ana facing the camera straight-on. She placed her hands by her neck and gave a coy look. The second photo was very similar to the first one, except this time, she placed her hands on her shoulders.

Fans let Ana know how much they liked the photo in the comments section.

“You have like 20 different types of looks and there [sic] all special,” stated a fan.

Loading...

Others seemed at a loss for words.

“Holy darn diddly doodley,” said a follower.

Others complimented her look in a more direct way.

“This lingerie is simply stunning on you,” noted an Instagram user.

“Gorgeous beauty i wish u are [sic] my wife,” said a fan.