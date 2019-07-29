Miley Cyrus Deemed Desperate For Attention After Posting Racy Red Bikini Photos

Miley Cyrus heated up Instagram last week with multiple racy photos of herself wearing barely-there outfits. In one set of photos, the singer was shown rocking a skimpy red bikini, which got the pulses of her fans racing.

According to the Daily Mail, Cyrus took to social media on Saturday to flaunt her beach body in a red checkered bikini. The singer was spotted floating in a swimming pool as she wore the tiny suit, which showed off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and long, lean legs.

Miley had her long, blonde hair pulled up in a ponytail on top of her head and sported a pair of oversized red sunglasses to match her suit. She also accessorized with multiple chains around her neck and some black polish on her nails.

The photos gained over 2 million likes and tons of comments from fans who were gushing about Cyrus’ sexy snapshots.

However, other fans were not so thrilled about the pictures. In the comment section of the article, one fan revealed that Cyrus looked “desperate for attention” with all of her sexy photos.

The comment gained over 500 upvotes after it was posted, as other fans seemingly agreed that Miley was looking for attention in the bikini snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus also recently posted some risque photos of herself showing off her booty in a pair of white thong bikini bottoms and a crop top.

Fans had a lot to say about those photos as well, as many readers on the site agreed with a comment claiming that Cyrus needed to “grow up and get some class.”

Meanwhile, Miley’s relationship with husband Liam Hemsworth has been making headlines after OK! Magazine reported that the couple was on the rocks due to Cyrus’ recent behavior.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” an insider allegedly told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop claims that the report is untrue and that the couple are not on the verge of splitting up.

As many fans may remember, Miley and Liam married last December after nearly 10 years together. The couple tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in their Tennessee home after losing their Malibu mansion in a devastating wildfire.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life and racy photos by following the singer on social media.