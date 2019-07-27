Bikini-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Stuffs Her Face With Spaghetti Poolside With Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian has sent her fans a snap that ticks boxes for lovers of Italian food and displays of sisterly love.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram stories for an update. Kourtney’s photo showed a fun poolside scenario with younger sister Kendall Jenner as the two chowed down on some mouthwatering-looking spaghetti. The 23-year-old supermodel was photographed standing to the right of her sister as the pair held forkfuls of the pasta to their mouths and posed for the camera.

While the sisters were twinning with their body language and dishes, they differed in their looks. The Poosh CEO was rocking a skimpy and summery look from a bandeau red bikini top paired with salmon-colored pants bearing zig-zag motifs. Although elements of Kendall’s outfit matched her sister’s, the model had opted for a contrasting and more covered-up finish. Kendall was clad in a green-and-white two-piece comprised of high-waisted pants paired with a matching shirt.

It looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have been enjoying some al fresco dining. As The Daily Mail reports, Kourtney is currently vacationing in Corsica, France. Photos of Kourtney wowing aboard a yacht yesterday included the star’s three kids, but they didn’t show Kendall. Given Kourtney’s Instagram story though, the model may well have joined her sister for the break.

Social media updates featuring Kourtney and Kendall together aren’t non-existent, but they aren’t too frequent. As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know, Kendall’s hectic schedule often means she is unable to join her family for their get-togethers. The hit E! show will show sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney spending significant amounts of time in their Calabasas, California base, but it’s a different story for Kendall.

Kendall’s travel-centric headlines have been marked of late. The model recently vacationed in Mykonos, Greece with both paparazzi and social media images showing the brunette appearing to enjoy the Mediterranean sunshine. Kourtney’s Corsica vacation follows another trip that made front-page news: last month, the star took a trip to Costa Rica with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. The former couple took along their three kids and were joined by other members of the family including Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney is known for sending out the odd food-centric snap. This health-conscious reality face may come with her gluten-free philosophies, but Kourtney will relax with cheat days and tasty snacks. The star has even blogged about cheat days over on her Poosh lifestyle website.

