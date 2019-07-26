Niece Waidhofer Lifts Her Shirt Up To Reveal Assets, Naughtily Sticks Her Tongue Out In New Instagram Share

American model Niece Waidhofer is no stranger to stripping down to her panties to flaunt her body on social media. Owing to her unique bondage-inspired photographs and generous show of skin, she has successfully garnered more than 1 million followers on her Instagram page.

The model recently took to her page and posted a series of racy pictures to titillate her fans. It didn’t come as a surprise when all of them gained significant traction, because fans love to see Niece’s skin-baring and suggestive photographs all the time.

In one of her latest shares, the model could be seen clicking a mirror selfie while naughtily sticking out her tongue. To spice things up, Niece ditched her panties and lifted her black t-shirt up to reveal her perky breasts. Even though she did not show off her nipples to stay in line with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she flaunted enough skin to send a wave of excitement through her fans.

The model opted for a smokey-eye makeup and left her brunette tresses down to stay true to her signature style. As of this writing, the picture racked up about 100,000 likes and a whopping 1,866 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

After dropping the racy picture on Instagram, Niece decided to tease her fans a bit more and posted another snap where she could be seen wearing a tighter-than-skin corset which she teamed with knee-high stockings in sheer finish.

The model posed while spreading her legs wide as she sat on the floor against the backdrop of a window. She wore a full face of makeup, let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture.

Within five hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 34,000 likes and over 500 comments where fans could be seen gushing over Niece’s sexy body, totally unable to contain their excitement.

Knowing that fans can never seem to get enough of her sexy photographs, Niece shared another snap where she could be seen wearing a very revealing corset, a skimpy pair of panties, a black cat-woman mask and knee-high boots to pull off a very sexy look. Within 12 minutes of posting, the picture garnered over 6,000 likes and about 200 comments which shows that fans are always eagerly waiting for the model to post her eye-popping pictures.

According to an article by Know Celebs, Niece is notoriously secretive about her personal life on social media, and she is apparently single, which gives a lot of hope to her male admirers.​