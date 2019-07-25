Ana Cheri Sends Pulses Racing In Busty Bikini Snap

Ana Cheri appears to be getting the most out of summer these days. The brunette beauty updated her Instagram on Thursday with a photo in which she was soaking up the sun — and looking fabulous while doing it.

In the snap, Cheri wore a white bikini that accentuated her curvy figure. With a top that could hardly contain her breasts and high-cut bottoms, the bathing suit looked as if it were made for the fitness model’s body. The model wore a dainty necklace that drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. Cheri stood near a rock wall and held her face to the sun with one hand up toward her forehead to block the sun’s rays. Her bronzed skin and dark hair provided a nice contrast with the white suit. On full display were Cheri’s enviable, tight abs and her toned legs. As usual, Cheri’s face was fully made up and her long hair fell over her shoulders in loose waves.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri advised her followers to soak up vitamin D from the sun. One thing seemed certain — they were soaking up how hot Cheri looked.

“Curvy fit beauty!” one fan wrote.

“Queen of curves. Qhew,” said another.

“Hubba hubba,” one follower joked.

“You just get prettier by the post,” one fan said.

“Once again the Wow factor.. Vitamin D works. Looking Beautiful Mrs. Cheri,” wrote another.

The social media sensation knows how to keep her 12.4 million followers coming back for more. Her saucy shots get hundreds and thousands of likes, and even her less racy shots get plenty of attention. The model often likes to ask her followers questions in her posts, but sometimes they seem to be overlooked as fans can’t help but be enthralled with the photos she shares.

Loading...

To keep a body in such great shape takes dedication. Cheri often posts some of her favorite workouts to Instagram. She and her husband, Ben Moreland, share a passion for fitness and they run the Be More Athletics gym. Cheri has also written several workout plans for women who want to get fit, which she sells through her website Cheri Fit. The Instagram influencer recently attended 1st Phorms Summer Smash — an event geared toward fitness enthusiasts. Cheri is also an ambassador for Shredz Supplements and has been featured in Muscle and Fitness magazine.

Fans who do not want to miss what is going on in Cheri’s life should follow her Instagram account.