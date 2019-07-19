Sofia Vergara Shows Off Killer Legs In Skintight, Distressed Jeans

Even when she goes totally casual, Sofia Vergara still always looks stunning.

The brunette bombshell recently returned to the United States from what appeared to be a picturesque trip around Europe with her hunky hubby, Joe Manganiello. Currently, the 47-year-old and her husband are in the Big Apple and photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the famous duo enjoying a little time out and about in NYC while they promote an upcoming film.

In the photos that were shared by the outlet, Sofia and Joe were photographed leaving their hotel. Sofia looked casual but amazing in a pair of tattered and skintight light denim jeans that almost look like they’re painted on. She paired her jeans with a plain white shirt and a camo zip-up sweater that was tied around her waist. The Modern Family star accessorized the chic look with a pair of high-top Chanel sneakers, a white purse, and a pair of oversized sunglasses while wearing her long, dark tresses down and straight. Vergara also appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the images.

Like his wife, Joe looked casual but great for his laid-back look. Along with a pair of dark denim jeans, the actor donned a tight-fitting, black graphic T-shirt and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Manganiello also sported a pair of aviator sunglasses and wore his salt-and-pepper hair slicked back. According to the outlet, the couple is in New York to promote their first film together, Bottom of the 9th.

As fans know, the famous couple is definitely one of Hollywood’s most popular pairs. When she isn’t posting fashion-forward and sexy photos of herself, Sofia delights fans by posting photos with her hunky husband, who she married in 2107. They also regularly sing one another’s praises, and in one interview with Ocean Drive and quoted by The Fashionisto, the actor gushed over his wife in the sweetest way possible.

“I just married the girl that I love. That was it. I really do believe that we were put on the planet to be with each other,” he shared. “From the first date, it was just like wow! It was so easy in all the ways that you want it to be easy and challenging in all of the most fun ways possible. So I knew right away and that was it. I was never part of a celebrity couple before this because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention.”

Bottom of the 9th hits theaters today.