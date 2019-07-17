Jordyn Woods Puts On Busty Display In Stunning Close-Up Photo

Jordyn Woods may not be on Kylie Jenner’s epic girls trip in Turks and Caicos but she’s still having some fun on her own in Miami.

Since her friendship with former BFF Kylie Jenner crashed and burned earlier this year following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, Woods seems to be keeping herself busy with work. For a brief time during the media storm over the cheating scandal, Woods took a break from social media but now she is back in full force and has been sharing plenty of sexy snapshots for fans along the way.

In the most recent image that was shared with her 10 million plus fans, Jordyn leaves little to the imagination in a stunning, up-close and personal image. In the hot new shot, Woods appears front and center, looking off to the side while wearing her long, dark locks down and curled. The 21-year-old looks beautiful in a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and some light lipgloss.

The model accessorizes the look with a pair of long diamond earrings and the small cursive tattoo on her shoulder is also visible in the shot. Though her whole outfit is not visible in the photo, Jordyn flaunts some major cleavage in a black top with a sweetheart neckline. Within just hours of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Woods a ton of attention from fans with over 221,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments.

While many followers commented on the photo to let Jordyn know that she looks amazing, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her gorgeous face. Of course, a few others commented on her falling out with Kylie Jenner.

“Looking good. Love the hair,” one follower commented with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“U are so Pretty,” another gushed with a series of emoji.

“You’re so much prettier than Kylie,” another user chimed in.

And the new photo comes amid reports that Kylie is sick of Jordyn playing the victim in the cheating scandal. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, a source close to the situation shared that Kylie is tired of Jordyn pretending like she didn’t do anything wrong in the whole scandal and not taking ownership of her actions. But what hurts her even more is the fact the Woods is cashing in and making money off of the scandal that broke apart Khloe’s family.

“Kylie thinks Jordyn is just pathetic for trying to turn this all around,” the insider revealed. “She has made a fortune off of this scandal and it makes Kylie so upset because she is still making money off of Khloe’s heartache!”

It remains to be seen if Kylie and Jordyn will ever be able to patch up their relationship and move on.