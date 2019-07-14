Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Major Cleavage & Jokes It’s Thanks To Brown Bread From The Cheesecake Factory

Ireland Baldwin shared a new photo of herself wearing what looks like a bra or a tightly fitted dress, and her fans have liked it over 7,700 times already. The photo showed Ireland looking at the camera with a somewhat serious look on her face, as she wore her hair pulled back and her bangs framing her face. Ireland also sported pink lipstick and hoop earrings. Her cleavage was put on full display in the shot, and she joked about how it was thanks to the brown bread from the Cheesecake Factory. It’s unlikely that it’s due to bread alone, but either way, her fans left her tons of love in the comments section.

“Channeling all my carbs there pronto,” joked a female fan.

“Omg I love their brown bread,” exclaimed another.

This isn’t to mention that the model recently changed up her look dramatically, by getting her hair colored. A photo from five days ago showed Ireland from the side, as she let her hair down. It looked like she chopped off a bunch of her hair too, as she rocked a shorter hairstyle that had a shaggy look. It was mostly platinum blond with hints of light pink throughout. The first photo showed Ireland with her hair obscuring most of her face. On the other hand, the second photo was of Ireland cuddling up to a cute, brown dog.

It seems like Baldwin decided to update her hair, because in early July, she shared an Instagram selfie of a different hairstyle. At the time, her hair was completely light pink with no hint of blond. Many of her fans complimented her on the look, but perhaps she decided for something more subtle.

While Ireland seems to be full of confidence, the model previously opened up to Genlux about her struggle with self esteem.

“I never looked in the mirror and thought, ‘You are so hot.’ It took a lot of other people to believe in me before I could believe in myself. It was my trainer, my nutritionist, my stylist, my agent—all who believed in me.”

Baldwin also got honest about what helped her during rehab.

“I stopped writing for two years. I didn’t write a thing. But being out of the world and pent up in this little beautiful rehab, I would sit out there from the moment I woke up in the morning and write for five or six hours,” she explained.