Australian Bombshell Tammy Hembrow’s Red Hot Bikini Look Sends Instagram To Its Knees

Tammy Hembrow is heating things up on her Instagram yet again with another steamy bikini snap that is certainly hard to ignore.

On Wednesday, July 10, the Australian bombshell wowed her 9.6 million followers on the social media platform with a barely-there, red hot look that sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing. The 25-year-old was captured sitting outside in the shade in a wicker lounge chair, a beautiful scene of a luxurious beach in the reflection of the glass door behind her. Taking center stage in the shot was Tammy’s incredible bikini body, which was covered by nothing more than a skimpy red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Tammy’s itty-bity two-piece by the brand Lounge Swim almost looked more like lingerie then swimwear, and did way more showing than covering up — much to the delight of her millions of fans. The bralette-style top hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the nearly every angle, while its deep v neckline provided for a seriously busty display that showed off an insane amount of cleavage. A thick logo band clung tight around her torso right underneath her chest, accentuating her slender frame even more.

The lower half of the set was equally-as-risque, if not more. The blonde beauty sported a pair of dangerously high-cut bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Her curvy booty was put on display almost in its entirety thanks to the minuscule nature of the garment, as well as her long, toned legs that were stretched out in front of her. The matching, thick logo waistband sat high on her hips, drawing eyes towards her trim waist and rock hard abs that are a result of the stunner’s countless hours in the gym.

It didn’t take long for Tammy’s fans to begin showering her latest Instagram post with love. At the time of this writing, the newest addition to her steamy feed has already racked up more than 116,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, and that count continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect woman,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“I can look at you all day, you are a Goddess!” commented a third.

Tammy is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique on Instagram, and today’s post was only the latest addition to her skin-baring feed. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared a snap from her vacation in Bali that captured her rocking a seriously skimpy orange bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.