Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flaunts Hard Body In Sexy Bikinis In New Photos

Gabby Epstein is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram.

On Sunday, July 7, the Australian bombshell posted a bikini-clad new addition to her feed that sent pulses racing. In the upload, the stunner sizzled in not one but three skimpy sets of the two-piece swimwear that left very little to the imagination and brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

To kick off the trio of snaps, Gabby got all eyes on her in an itty-bitty, white-and-yellow checkered bikini. The model flaunted major cleavage in her triangle-style top, which exposed her assets from every angle, while ruffle details on the hems of both the top and matching bottoms added a unique flair to the set. The cheeky design of the bottom half of her look put her curvy booty on display almost in its entirety, and she held a bundle of flowers in her hand to draw attention to her rock hard abs.

Her second look gave off more of a sporty vibe, but was just as racy. The camera captured Gabby stretching out her hard body on the beach, looking nothing short of stunning in a black-and-white bikini, which did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Her assets nearly spilled over the top’s daringly low scoop neckline, and its matching bottoms sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, which took center stage in the steamy shot.

Gabby’s third and final look was another that was hard to go unnoticed. Her colorful, striped two-piece was arguably the skimpiest one of the set, and left plenty of the babe’s bronzed skin completely on display. The social media sensation was barely covered in the bralette-style top, which almost looked too small to cover her busty chest. Its thin string waistband highlighted her famous curves, as well as her long, lean legs.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the triple Instagram update. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 53,000 likes after just 19 hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “flawless and perfect.”

“Most beautiful girl on IG,” commented a third.

Gabby has been filling her page with skin-baring snaps as of late, and her 2.2 million Instagram followers certainly don’t seem to mind. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared a sexy bedroom shot to her feed over the weekend that saw her rocking a set of barely-there black lace lingerie, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.