Sierra Skye Wows In Red Thong Bikini

Sierra Skye’s fans likely wait with bated breath for her Instagram updates. June 27 brought them one. The model took to the platform for another of her legendary bikini snaps, and today brings sizzling red.

Sierra’s photo is outdoors today. This bombshell wasn’t poolside, but she was dressed for the water. Her super-tiny bikini came strung, thonged, and stylishly tied with a halterneck finish. The model hadn’t just opted to showcase swimwear, though. Her footwear was also notable. Sierra had kept on-trend with a pair of VintageWavez sneakers. The Nike shoes came in white and red with what appeared to be some Louis Vuitton-monogrammed customization. Sierra had thanked the vintage footwear brand for furnishing her with today’s super-stylish kicks.

Bikinis are this model’s trademark, though. Sierra showcased today’s one by squatting down on tiled flooring near grass and wicker seating. Her super-toned legs, peachy rear, slender waist, and golden tan were on full display. While Sierra had opted out of flaunting her world-famous cleavage, the picture wasn’t lacking. This girl was looking fit, fierce, and fantastic.

Fans have been commenting. Many seemed taken by the sneakers. A fair few seemed to have honed in on a visible crease on Sierra’s left shoe.

“That crease on the left foot hurt my soul…” one fan wrote.

“Not anymore you creased tf outta ya shoe” was another comment.

The vast majority of fans seemed to find the footwear and the overall look great, though. While one fan told Sierra that her “entire game” was “on point,” another used the term to refer to Sierra’s “existence.”

This model is especially popular. Her rising presence on Instagram now comes backed by 4.1 million followers. While the majority likely subscribe for the epic bikinis, not all seem in it for the swimwear. Sierra’s natural beauty and effortless style attract female followers as well as her core male fanbase. Fans might have to wait a while between bikinis to see more substantial clothing, but many seem to find it worth the wait.

Loading...

Earlier this month, Sierra updated her account in a stylish white evening dress. The snap (seen above) racked up over 100,000 likes. Fans had commented on Sierra’s chic look, and one mentioned her “elegance.”

Today’s post may well prove as popular as the white dress update. It had racked up over 40,000 likes within one hour of going live. Over 420 comments were left in the same time frame. Fans wishing to see more of Sierra should follow her on Instagram.