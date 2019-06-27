Zendaya Stuns In Racy Red-And-Black Number At The World Premiere Of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Actress Zendaya joined fellow actor Tom Holland on Wednesday night as they walked the red carpet at the world premiere for Spider-Man: Far From Home held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, reported The Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old brunette beauty was dressed to kill for the event in a red-and-black, backless dress that reflected the Spider-Man colors. The dress was decorated with tiny sequins while cutouts down the sides revealed her trim abdomen. The skirt of the dress started tight around the actress’s belly and hips before flowing down her thighs and slightly expanding at her black high-heel-clad feet. The top of the dress was held to her body with thin black straps that wrapped around her upper shoulders.

Zendaya accessorized with simple black stud earrings and a series of rings on her fingers while her long, straight brown hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her back. Her face looked stunning made up in thick black mascara and eyeliner that made her eyes pop while her lips shimmered with pink gloss.

In the film, which is set to be released on Tuesday, July 2, Zendaya plays MJ, a friend to Holland’s Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the second installment in the series in which Zendaya snags a part.

British actor Holland, 23, plays the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the second time in a standalone movie although he has starred in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers movies. For the premiere, the actor looked sharp in a maroon suit with a matching maroon sweater worn underneath and darker maroon dress shoes. He wore his short hair slightly styled to the side and went clean shaven with his signature round glasses perched on his nose.

While on the red carpet, Zendaya spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Keltie Knight about her experience starring in one of the Spider-Man films.

“It’s pretty cool. I’ll always have pinch me moments. You know, like right now, this is crazy. Especially remembering being super young and coming to different premieres and like barely getting onto the carpet. It’s a cool thing.”

The actress added that her premiere ensemble was purposefully chosen to reflect Holland’s costume in the upcoming movie.

“This was our homage to the Far From Home suit that he wears. This is my own version.”

She also hopes to continue playing her character in future films.