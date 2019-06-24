Hannah Stocking Gets A Handful Of Lele Pons’ Booty In Hot New Photo

Internet celebrity and Venezuelan hottie Lele Pons has shared another inticing photo to her Instagram feed, and it’s catching the attention of her followers. In the new post, Lele is posing in a skintight gold metallic dress, and it’s not the hemline that’s shocking.

Lele wore her signature blonde hair in natural waves which cascaded down her back as she opted for a dark lip and dramatic eye makeup. Despite the former Vine celebrities killer curves being on display in the photo, that’s not what her 30 million-plus followers were looking at. Out of frame extended an arm which grabbed a large chunk of Lele’s butt, and the 22-year-old seemed completely unphased by it all.

The red shirt and gold bangle didn’t give the identity away of the mystery grabber, but loyal followers of Lele should have figured out who it was. If they couldn’t, the grabber was identified in Lele’s Instagram story, and it was none other than Hannah Stocking. Hannah is another famous Instagram celebrity and is the best friend of Miss Lele.

Hannah and Lele constantly post photos with one another on Instagram, mixing hot photos with comedy. Their fun posts make them stand out among your run-of-the-mill Instagram models, and the ladies have a combined 52 million-plus followers and average over 1 million likes per post.

Lele’s new gold dress post brought in an impressive 2.8 million likes and over 60,000 comments. It was the most popular post for the star in the last couple of weeks, and fans were filling up the comment section with love. While most of Lele’s followers were joking about Hannah grabbing her butt, others left fire symbol and heart-eyed emojis showing their own support for the fun photo.

Hannah also shared a photo the same day, wearing the same red dress as in Lele’s post. What couldn’t be seen in Lele’s post was the exaggerated stomach-high slit in the floor length dress Hannah was donning. The dress made it impossible to sport any kind of underwear, so the 27-year-old decided to go without.

There was a good bit of comedy in Hannah’s post as well, as Lele sat on the couch in the background with a “wow” face as she looked at her friend. Lele was pretending to be flabbergasted at the over-the-top dress, and instead of followers checking out Hannah, all eyes went to the back of the photo for a good laugh. Hannah also documented some of the duo’s fun photoshoot on her Instagram story.