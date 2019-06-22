‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Shows Some Skin In Skimpy Red Two-Piece

The brunette bombshell is commanding attention in her latest Instagram snapshot.

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou took to her Instagram profile early Friday morning to treat her 493,000 followers to a sizzling display of skin and curves.

The TV personality flashed a huge pearly white smile as she rocked a skimpy red two-piece that was business in the back and party in the front. The two-piece featured a Moroccan inspired skirt with a fishtail hemline, allowing Yazmin to show off a generous amount of her toned legs from the front while keeping things hidden from the back.

The skirt, however, had a bit of modernized flair as it snugly hugged the TOWIE star’s curvaceous backside. The asymmetrical skirt was paired with a tiny crop top with off-the-shoulder short sleeves. The small top perfectly formed around Yazmin’s busty bosom, showing off both her toned midriff and a dash of cleavage.

Posted to her profile just five hours ago, Yazmin wished her Instagram followers a “Happy Saturday.” The photo looked to be yet another snapshot of the TV personality and her boyfriend James Lock’s recent trip to Dubai.

In just a few hours, her followers quickly showered the photo with several thousand likes as well as a few dozen comments.

As was typical with Oukhellou’s Instagram posts, many of the early comments came from some fellow British TV personalities. British actress Chelsee Healey flooded the comment section with several heart-eyed emoji. TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou echoed Healey’s thoughts, including several heart-eyed emoji in her comment as well.

“Great outfit! Very Moroccan inspired?” One of her followers penned in the comments.

“Stunning spectacular breathtaking always perfect,” a second gushed.

Many of her followers noted that red was a perfect choice for Yazmin. Some even insisted this may be their favorite photo of her to date. Overall, the steamy snapshot was a huge hit among her followers.

According to The Daily Mail, Yazmin and James were spotted earlier this week, looking spectacular as they attended the launch of a new restaurant called Liban Tapas in South Woodford, London.

Leaving her bra at home for the evening, Yazmin put her surgically enhanced bosom on display as she rocked a beige blazer with a plunging neckline. James was dressed to impress as well. For the night out, he wore an all-black outfit with form-fitting slacks and a snug long-sleeved shirt that teasingly outlined his chiseled frame. Lock pulled his look together with matching black boots.