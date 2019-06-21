‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In Skimpy Bikinis In Photo Shoot Sneak Peek

Playboy model Rachel Cook knows her way around a bikini-focused photo shoot. The Instagram vixen can rock any outfit she wears, but some clips she just shared via social media demonstrate that she can showcase any bikini and make it sizzle.

Cook’s latest Instagram Stories show some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from her latest photo shoot. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Rachel had shared with her social media followers that she would be in Los Angeles this week. Earlier, she posted some video clips that revealed her killer workout routine, and the results were clearly visible in her photo shoot clips.

Rachel hit the water for this photo shoot and she donned several different bikinis from the Skin by Same swimwear brand. It turns out she has been photographed wearing this brand before, and it’s not hard to see why they wanted her to flaunt some additional looks.

Cook first teased in her Instagram Stories that she was on a boat flying across the water. Then she shared some glimpses at the sexy bikini sets she wore. So far, she hasn’t shared any still shots to her regular Instagram timeline. However, it seems likely she will at some point soon.

The first suit Rachel displayed was a stunning yellow-and-white striped bikini set. Cook donned a captain’s hat and looked sultry as she leaned against a pole on the boat. Her long, brunette hair hung down in loose waves that were blowing in the wind, and she wore a low-key, natural makeup look for this one.

Cook’s long, lean athletic body looked amazing in this yellow-and-white striped bikini. The top provided just the right amount of coverage while still revealing plenty of Rachel’s cleavage. The Playboy model’s insane abs were on full display in this shot, her perfectly sculpted midriff impossible to miss.

There was another glimpse of this bikini later in Rachel’s Instagram Stories, but she also showcased a different striped bikini that also highlighted her insane physique beautifully. The set featured a traditional triangle top along with matching bikini bottoms in a nude-and-white striped pattern.

Rachel shared one photo showing her in this bikini that gave her millions of followers a glimpse from the back as she primped in the mirror. Her curvy backside surely got hearts racing and this angle still gave fans plenty to appreciate in terms of cleavage and those notorious abs of the Playboy model’s.

What’s next for Rachel Cook? Those who follow the Playboy model on social media know that she’s been living in a van named “Ed” with her boyfriend Tyler. They head wherever they need to for work gigs like this one, then they hit music festivals and scenic locations during their downtime. This latest bikini photo shoot was definitely a stunning one, and fans will be anxious to see the finished results.