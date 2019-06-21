Chris Brown’s Ex Ammika Harris Posts Herself In A Bright Orange Bikini & Fans Still Think She’s Pregnant

Ammika Harris is still causing pregnancy speculation on Instagram.

The model, 26, has been rumored to be pregnant by her ex Chris Brown, 30, for several weeks, per The Inquisitr. Harris’ latest Instagram photo isn’t convincing her 294,000 followers that the rumors don’t have any truth to them.

Harris shared a post on Thursday of herself on a balcony. In the snapshot, she is wearing a bright orange two-piece bikini from Oh Polly. She is also wearing sweatpants under the very visible bikini bottoms. In the photo, Harris is facing forward and showing off her flat stomach as her hair is in a high ponytail. The model is also covering her head with her eyes closed. Her caption only states how much she loves the swimwear company. At the time of writing, the post received more than 25,000 likes. The Instagram post also received more than 200 comments, many of which were from fans who still felt that the photos don’t prove Harris isn’t having the “Forever” singer’s baby.

“I still think you’re pregnant.. post a video with you holding a sign with today’s date other than that we don’t believe you not pregnant sis,” one follower demanded.

“Belly looks like it’s forming a baby,” another fan claimed.

Harris’ post comes just one day after she posted a photo of herself showing off her stomach once again. The model shared two photos of herself wearing a mini jean skirt and matching jacket on Wednesday, June 19. Harris paired the Fashion Nova ensemble with bright red shoes and light blue sunglasses. Her mid-length, dark hair was down and moved away from her face as she wore minimal makeup and a light lip gloss. Under the post, Instagram users demanded to know if Harris was pregnant or not. Many users also compared the model’s style to Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran.

“I be feeling like: D**n Doesn’t Karrueche have this outfit?” one user inquired.

Harris reportedly began dating Brown this year and has shared photos of their lives together in the past. While Harris is rumored to be carrying Brown’s second child, the couple is reportedly not together at the moment. Brown was recently linked to Instagram model Indyamarie, although reports state that she called it quits with the “Loyal” singer as the rumors began to surface. Neither Brown no Harris has confirmed or denied that she has a bun in the oven, though Harris did post on her Instagram Stories that she would like it if people would “respect” her private life.

Brown currently has a daughter, Royalty, 5, who he had with Nia Guzman back in 2014.