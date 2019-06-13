Farrah Abraham Puts On Busty Display In Sheer White Bodysuit As Fans Tell Her To Focus More On Her Daughter

Farrah Abraham is turning heads with her latest Instagram post.

The former Teen Mom OG star is no stranger to showing off her body to fans in a number of NSFW photos ranging from bikinis shots to bodysuit shots and everything else in between. The social media sensation boasts a following of over 2 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she posts, she definitely gets a lot of attention from her followers.

In the most recent image posted to her account, Abraham shows off her curvy figure in a sheer white body suit. The sexy little number features sheer, long sleeves and goes well past her thighs. It also has a low cut top, which means that Abraham is showing off plenty of her signature cleavage for her legion of fans. The ensemble ties at the waist and underneath it, the mother of one covers up in a pair of white shorts.

Though she is looking down in this particular image, fans can tell that Abraham is rocking a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, and eyeshadow. She wears her long, brunette locks with the ends slightly curled and holds what appears to be a marijuana leaf in her hand. In the caption of the image, Farrah tells fans that she had an amazing time visiting a dispensary.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a lot of attention with over 5,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Abraham know that she looks stunning, countless others chimed in to slam Farrah for promoting an “adult” product, telling her to instead focus on her daughter — 10-year-old Sophia.

“The baddest Queen in the game blessings to you and your family,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely fu**** disgusting!!!!!!!! Always promoting porn!!! Now drugs!!!! And your daughter sees all this!!!! Way to NOT be a role model for your child!!!!” wrote another.

“Instead of starting ANOTHER business, how about raise your daughter and teach her what respecting yourself actually looks like,” another fan wrote.

Last week, Abraham enjoyed some fun in the sun in Dubai. As The Inquisitr reported, Abraham posted a racy video to her Instagram account as she enjoyed the boat life. In the video that was shared with fans, the bombshell can be seen in a pink thong swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination — showing off her entire backside to the camera. The front of the suit is equally as sexy, with the top plunging low into Farrah’s chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

Not surprisingly, the post earned Farrah over 900 comments. Again, the verdict was split with half of the commenters praising Farrah for her body and the other slamming her for various reasons.

Fans can keep up with Farrah by following her on Instagram.