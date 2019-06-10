Dolly Castro Chavez Stuns In Leather Cleavage-Popping Mini Dress While Passing On Inspiring Message To Fans

Fitness model Dolly Castro Chavez serves as an inspiration to her 6.1 million Instagram followers, as she takes to the photo-sharing site on an almost daily-basis to post photos and videos of herself working out and keeping fit, or to share diet recipes for those looking to benefit from her expertise. The model also finds every opportunity to flaunt her curvy figure in outfits ranging from racy bikinis to tight workout clothes, and even everyday outfits that she infuses with her sexy self-confidence.

The Nicaraguan fitness sensation took to the popular social media site this weekend to post several photos of herself, including one on Monday that featured her in a racy dress as she hung out in her living room in Orange County, California.

The model is dressed in a tight, light-brown leather dress that hugs her curves and emphasizes her busty chest with a low neckline and cleavage-enhancing push-up effect. The dress is tied in the middle with a chic belt and ends mid-thigh, where she has one hand resting on her leg.

The 34-year-old poses as she sits on the couch, with one leg crossed over the other and her body slightly turned to the side. She shoots her famous smile over towards a distant point outside of the frame, while holding up her head with one arm supported on the back of a large, off-white couch. She completed the look with her long, dark, straight hair worn loose down her back and several bracelets on her wrist.

In the caption, Dolly imparts some wisdom upon her millions of followers in both English and Spanish. Talking about how she’s grown as a person, the fitness guru says that she learned how to do what was best for her in life, even if that meant losing some of the people she was closest to. She ends the inspiring message by stating that she would prefer having peace in her life than allowing certain people to hold her back and keep her down.

The model’s followers appreciated her wise words, while also leaving comments about how beautiful she looked in the photo. Many of her fans commented on the truth of her message, while relating their own personal stories.

One Instagram user wrote, “Well said!! You have to eliminate all the toxic people around you to be able to shine and achieve your goals,” while another commented, “Changes are always good and only those who never change will see your changes negatively.”

Yet another fan chimed in with, “Beautiful words and a beautiful woman.”