Alanna Arrington Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod And Instagram Fans Are Thoroughly Excited

Victoria’s Secret model Alanna Arrington is gaining more and more popularity on Instagram with the passage of time. Her rising fame is not only because of her stunning catwalks but her success can also be attributed to her risque Instagram posts that she shares with her fans and followers quite often.

Following her picture-sharing routine, Alanna recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new snap which left everyone’s jaws dropped.

In the pic, the 20-year-old model was featured running on a beach, wearing a skimpy blue one-piece swimsuit with a cutout design that accentuated her enviable figure. The one-shoulder style of the sexy bikini not only allowed her to flash a glimpse of her cleavage but she also put her long, well-toned legs on full display. What’s more, her wet hair and body added to the sexiness of the picture because of which it became an instant hit among her fans and followers.

Alanna posted two more pictures wherein she could be seen donning a stylish black bathing suit. In one of the pics, she provided a front view of the sexy bikini, while in the second pic, she turned her back toward the camera and exposed her pert derriere — a move that sent pulses racing.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in St. Barths and it was part of a photo shoot for Elle Italia. As of this writing, the picture amassed more than 15,600 likes and 105 comments wherein everyone praised the hottie for her incredible figure as well as her sense of style.

“Run me over, please,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Be my girlfriend please,” wrote another ardent admirer. Other fans were completely mesmerized with Alanna’s insane bikini body and showered her with various compliments and emojis.

Per her previous Instagram post, Alanna was not only featured in the inside pages of the prestigious magazine, but she also made it to the weekly cover of the magazine.

For the cover photo, Alanna donned a stunning red swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage and overall amazing figure. Soon after going live, the snap in question garnered more than 8,600 likes and plenty of comments wherein fans drooled over the hot model and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

Although Alanna has participated in a lot of fashion shows for big and famous brands, according to an article by Vogue, the stunning model is very fond of her experience with Victoria’s Secret because she can be herself on the runway.