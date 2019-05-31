Tiffany Keller Flaunts Serious Underboob On Hawaiian Getaway

Elite Model Tiffany Keller recently set pulses racing after posting a series of sultry photos to Instagram, including one in which she rocked a neon bikini that showcased some serious underboob.

The San Diego native is best known for her modeling work with Windsor, Fashion Nova, and Salty Mermaid Swimwear — and has also appeared during Miami Swim Week. She also has a sizable amount of influence on Instagram, where she boasts over 170,000 followers.

Tiffany’s latest Instagram update comes from Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Hawaii, and features a bikini from Fashion Nova. The brunette stunner poses by running her fingers through her flowing hair. The bikini set includes a neon green top, one with a cutout and a strap at the base of her bosom, emphasizing major underboob.

To complete the look, Tiffany playfully tugs at her light blue bikini bottoms, revealing a large portion of her pert posterior. The look was completed with a white nail polish, tan limbs, and dreamy blue water in the background.

“Perfection on a beach,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing girl,” seconded another follower, one who used heart-eyed emoji to punctuate her point.

A few other users pointed out that the picture showcased the model’s many tattoos — such as a triangle on her forearm, a geometric pattern on her upper leg, and two quotes. One bit of ink by her ribcage sports some text, as does one on her upper thigh.

The picture won high praise from fans, quickly garnering 3,172 likes and 81 comments.

Tiffany modeled other bikinis for Fashion Nova on her Hawaiian getaway as well, such as a leopard print string bikini which she shared in a triple update. In the first picture, the California girl arches her back as she lies in the sand, giving a sizzling look to the camera.

In the second picture, the focus is all on her long, lean legs. The third piece of content in the set is a clip of the model walking towards the beach, her booty playfully covered in sand.

The share wowed the model’s fans, earning her over 3,500 likes and just shy of 110 comments.

The third vacation share which Tiffany posted saw the bombshell modeling a blue palm print bikini. The stunner flaunted her killer body in a square-neck top and skimpy bikini bottoms. She accentuated her hourglass figure with a piece of jewelry that wrapped around her waist.

Tiffany completed the look with golden necklaces and hoop earrings. Her hair, which she plays with in this third share, is styled in loose and beachy waves.

This last paradisal picture was awarded nearly 3,000 likes and 108 comments by her fans and followers.