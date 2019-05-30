Bella Hadid’s Robe Falls Down To Reveal Major Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Selfie

Bella Hadid is hard at work in London, but she still found time to snap a quick photo during her time on the makeup chair.

The supermodel took to her Instagram early in the morning on Thursday, May 30, to share a sexy new selfie to her feed that her fans are going absolutely wild for. Surrounded by makeup artists and hair stylist, the 22-year-old whipped out her cell phone to capture a fleeting moment as she got dolled up for her latest gig.

Bella had not yet slipped into her clothing, and instead sported a cozy, plush bathrobe that was hardly staying on — something she decided to document by taking a photo through the reflection of the large mirror in front of her. The garment fell far down her shoulders in the steamy black-and-white snap, creating a wide, deep v-neckline that exposed an insane amount of cleavage. The model’s robe appeared not to have been tied together very tightly either, as her assets were hardly contained by the slinky number, threatening to spill out and violate Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

On the counter in front of her sat the essentials — brushes, lipsticks, Tic-Tacs, and a canned beverage of some sorts. The beauty products, however, appeared to have already been put to use, as Bella was already dolled up in the photo. She sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a unique style of eyeliner and layers of mascara, as well as contoured cheeks and lipstick — though the shade is unclear. Her hair appeared to be of a lighter shade than her usual brown, suggesting that the Victoria’s Secret model was instead wearing a wig that had been teased up into a wild, voluminous style.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up well over 70,000 fans within its first hour of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Hi goddess,” one follower wrote, while another called her an “angel.”

“So beautiful,” commented a third.

Loading...

Just yesterday, the stunner hopped on her Instagram account again to show off another transformation she had gone through. In the sizzling shot, Bella exuded serious futuristic vibes in a sexy leather ensemble that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.