Lamar Odom Reportedly Admits To Threatening Khloe Kardashian’s Life During Marriage

Lamar Odom’s drug addiction sometimes turned violent, as he admits in his new tell-all book Darkness to Light. A new report by Radar Online states that the 39-year-old NBA star wrote about an incident where he became so high that he threatened his now-ex wife Khloe Kardashian’s life.

Odom reportedly confesses in his book that he often did cocaine and ecstasy while locked away in his “man cave” in his home with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. One evening, the drugs led to severe hallucinations, which concerned Kardashian enough to call Odom’s friends to their California mansion. When their guests left later that night, Odom was allegedly so angry that he “forcefully” grabbed the Good American founder and threatened her several times.

“What the f*** are you doing?” Odom confesses to shouting at her that night. “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f***ing kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”

Matters quickly became worse when Odom grabbed a golf club and began destroying their home, reportedly out of paranoia that he was being followed and recorded through the walls.

“I just kept swinging and ripping out the drywall,” the former Los Angeles Laker writes. “Before I was done there were dozens of gaping holes in the walls. The golf club was bent in half.”

Kardashian and Odom married in 2009, just 30 days after their first meeting, and remained together until 2016 after several cheating allegations were made against the basketball player. Odom recalls a time in his tell-all where Kardashian allegedly got into a physical altercation with a woman he had been having an affair with.

The divorce came one year after Odom suffered from a near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel, which sent him to the hospital in a coma. Kardashian recently opened up about the hospitalization, which came as they were preparing to divorce, during a recent appearance on the podcast Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser.

“We paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again,” she said, according to E! News.

In his book, which will be released on May 28, Odom shares his regrets about cheating on Kardashian and living a life ruled by drugs. The star addresses his highs and lows in his career, including a time when he used a prosthetic penis for a drug test, admits to a sex addiction, and reflects on his road to recovery after his overdose.