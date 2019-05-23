Emily Ratajkowski Shares Rare Teen Pic Of Herself, ‘One Of My First Shoots Ever’

Instagram is all about the throwback photos right now. Emily Ratajkowski has taken to the platform to join in the fun – the supermodel’s latest Instagram snap takes her back 14 years.

On May 23, Emily posted a picture of herself at age 13. As her caption states, the snap is from one of her “first shoots ever.” It also informs fans that a young Ratajkowski was “nervous,” but that she found the whole affair “so fancy.”

The photo may be a simple head shot, but it’s got Emily’s signature features written all over it. The model’s doe-eyed gaze is deep, her glossed lips are plump, and her enviable bone structure is very much there. Glitter-effect eyeshadow affords a touch of glam, but Emily’s slick hair and simple setting are casual. There is, however, a slightly racy aspect – while Emily has been captured from the neck up, no sign of clothing is visible.

Emily is now 27 years old. Despite the 14-year age gap spanning then and now, many fans aren’t seeing much difference. One put the concept into words, per their comment.

“But also, you look exactly the same — wtf.”

Another voiced the same opinion, per their words.

“You look exactly the same.”

When it comes to celebrities, fans tend to have a fascination with how their favorite stars looked when they were younger. Kim Kardashian frequently posts old pictures of herself, and fellow model Gigi Hadid has done the same. For Emily, however, throwback photos are rare. This model and entrepreneur mostly updates her Instagram with recent red carpet appearances, lingerie-clad promo snaps for her Inamorata line, or risqué topless photos. Today seems to be an exception to the rule.

Emily rose to fame in 2013 via an appearance in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video, and a Sports Illustrated career ensued. Together with her runway appearances and lingerie shoots, the California-born beauty has risen to superstardom. With an “it” girl status, stylish street looks, and a growing social media fanbase, Emily has become the one to watch.

Emily’s Instagram following now sits at 22.8 million individual users. Her account is followed by a plethora of high-profile celebrities. Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, Priyanka Chopra, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau all follow her. Likewise keeping tabs on Emily are models Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber, and Jordyn Woods.

Emily’s throwback snap had racked up over 119,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Over 600 comments were left on the share, as well. Fans wishing to stay abreast of Emily’s updates should follow her Instagram.