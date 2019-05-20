Natalie Roser Kicks Off The Week In A Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roser kicked off the first week of her life as a 29-year-old in grand style and with a great attitude, as she showed her Instagram followers. On Monday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that puts her famous figure on full display, while demonstrating the mood she will tackle the new week ahead.

In the snapshot in question, the Aussie model is standing on a gorgeous, sunny beach as she rocks a deep blue two-piece swimsuit that consists of a triangle top with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, which helps accentuate Roser’s busty figure and draw attention to her cleavage. The former Maxim cover girl teamed her top with a pair of equally tiny bottoms that sit low on her sides, enhancing her full, wide hips as they contrast with her small, slender waist. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is by Ark Swimwear, an Australian brand.

Roser is posing with her right side to the camera as she takes both her hands to her head in a pose that shows off her derriere and sculpted abs. In addition, the model has her head slightly tilted back as she poses with her eyes closed and lips parted in a seductive, yet contemplative and meditative manner.

The Monday sun is highlighting Roser’s golden complexion, making her literally glow. Her blonde hair is down as she brushes them back using her hands. She appears to be wearing a light brown shadow on her upper lids and nude lips, while bronzer further accentuates her sun-kissed skin and helps showcase the structure of her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

The post, which Roser shared with her 1 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 12,700 likes and over 200 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her flawless beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You’re a Goddess,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a fire and heart eyes emoji.

“How are you not on every cover of SI,” another one wondered.

Last Saturday, May 18, Roser had her 29th birthday, which she celebrated with her Los Angeles family at Break Room 86, as she shared with her Instagram fans.