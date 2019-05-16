Robin Holzken Heats Up Instagram In Cleavage-Baring Neon Green One-Piece

Robin Holzken can’t stop wearing bathing suits. The model rocked some scandalous swimwear in the recently released Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and has now slipped into another sexy one-piece for a jaw-dropping Instagram snap that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The most recent steamy snap of the 22-year-old was shared to social media on Wednesday, May 15, and captured the stunner modeling yet another bathing suit for the brand Frankies Bikinis. Robin turned heads in an eye-popping neon green one-piece that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The babe was captured tugging at the leg openings of the tight one-piece, which were dangerously high cut to reveal her curves and bronzed, toned legs. The arm openings reciprocated the style with a wide design that hardly contained her assets and flashed a considerable amount of side boob, while its low-scoop neckline flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. The clingy nature of the bold colored number perfectly hugged every inch of Robin’s incredible body, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

The bombshell added a bright red bucket hat and puka shell bracelet to give her barely-there look the perfect beach day accessories. She wore her brunette tresses down in loose beachy waves and highlighted her striking facial features with a glossy lip and red eye shadow that made her blue eyes pop as she stared down the camera with a sensual look.

Fans of the bikini model were far from shy about showing their love for her and the sexy swimsuit she was showing off. At the time of this writing, the Instagram snap has racked up nearly 3,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to the platform.

Over on her own personal Instagram account, Robin showed her fans yet another new style from Frankies Bikinis.

Sitting on a tennis court and resting her head on the net, the babe wowed her fans in a skimpy patterned bikini that certainly did not disappoint. The number was designed with a low scoop neckline much like the neon green suit she sported in the new upload to the Frankies Bikinis Instagram page, revealing her voluptuous assets as well as her impressive abs.

Bikini pics seems to be on of Robin’s favorite things to share on social media as of late, especially following the launch of the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which came out last Wednesday, May 8. Another recent upload to her feed from her feature in the bikini-clad magazine captured wearing nothing but a set of patterned string bikini bottoms, covering her chest with an oversized necklace that sent her fans into a frenzy.