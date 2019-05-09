Emily Ratajkowski’s Full-Frontal Cleavage Justed Prompted ‘Polyamory’ Questions

Emily Ratajkowski is back on the ‘Gram. The 27-year-old supermodel may have near-broken the internet with her glittering 2019 Met Gala appearance three days ago, but this is one celebrity who isn’t done sharing the pictures.

On May 9, EmRata updated her Instagram. Two snaps show the doe-eyed brunette in the custom-made Dundas gown she donned for the annual fashion event. The semi-sheer, silver dress turned heads on the gala’s carpet, and it seems to be doing the same on Instagram. Floor-length and accessorized by a feather headpiece, this high-fashion number might come with crystals galore, but it’s minimal on the material. Criss-cross paneling across Emily’s chest is just about covering her modesty, and a likewise risqué scenario manifests with the see-through lower. The outfit flashes Ratajkowski’s bronzed cleavage, taut abs, defined shoulders, and all-round Amazonian physique.

“U said u were done after today,” one fan commented. “@rowan.noble_ yes but it’s still today lol,” Emily replied. While a fair few comments suggested that Emily should have stopped posting Met Gala snaps by now, not everyone was complaining. One fan queried whether EmRata would be open to reconsidering her marital status – Emily married Sebastian Bear-Mcclard in 2018. Their comment read as follows:

“Do you not consider open marriage/polyamory? Too soon? Nothing against your hub [sic] everyone wins”

Despite a black-heart emoji, the comment does not appear to have generated a response from Ratajkowski.

Emily has 22.7 million Instagram followers. Her early days as a Sports Illustrated model seem long forgotten – Emily is now a bonafide A-Lister. Her “it” girl status comes complete with edgy street looks, a huge celebrity following, and an international fanbase that includes men and women.

Instagram updates from Emily mostly generate praise. Her lingerie selfies are well-received. Likewise, the thong-clad promotional pictures for her Inamorata underwear and swimwear line. Instagram comments don’t always come with a full thumbs-up for this model, though. As The Inquisitr reported two days ago, a visibly bony chest during Emily’s Met Gala appearance prompted concern. “Someone give this woman a meal,” a fan wrote. Others called Emily “too skinny.” The Inquisitr‘s report did, however, quote EmRata on the daily pastries she is so fond of.

EmRata may be a major celebrity, but this sensation isn’t above honoring fellow famous faces. A video (seen above) of Emily dancing along to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” received over 10 million views. The fandom here appears mutual. Ariana follows Emily on Instagram. Emily is also followed by Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Bella Thorne, and Vanessa Hudgens among others.