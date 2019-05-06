Sofia Richie Glows In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is absolutely glowing in her latest social media post. The model shared a sexy photo of herself this week, and her fans are loving it.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a stunning new photo of herself. In the picture, Sofia, whose father is music icon Lionel Richie, sports a natural look and deep tan.

Sofia is seen with her caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose natural-looking waves that fall around her face. The model gives a sultry stare into the camera as she puts her hand to her mouth, showing off her soft pink fingernail polish, and dons a minimal makeup look for the photo.

Richie’s eyebrows are darkened, and her eyes are bright. She sports a bronzed glow and nude lip in the photo, as well as some warm, tan blush on her cheeks.

Sofia appears to be wearing a skimpy top with orange spaghetti straps. She shows off her bare shoulders and a dainty chain complete with a tiny pendant around her neck.

Richie doesn’t reveal where she is or who she is with, but she does confirm that she’s soaking up some sun in the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick.

The couple has been dating for nearly two years, and Richie allegedly wants to take the next step in their relationship. Radar Online reports that the model has been putting some pressure on Disick to pop the question, as she allegedly wants to get engaged to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Sofia keeps pressuring Scott to pop the question and thinks that this is the perfect time to do so. Although Scott is telling her to slow down, she is not going to. She really feels like they need to get married and have some babies,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Scott is hesitant because he doesn’t want things to change between them right now. She keeps him feeling young and they don’t need rings to be in love,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be just fine with whatever her former boyfriend wants to do because she wants to see him happy and healthy.

“She just wants Scott to be happy and she is proud of him for turning his life around. Sofia is young but Kourtney knows that what they have is special,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.