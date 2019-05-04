KJ Apa And Maia Mitchell Open Up About Their Sex Scene While Filming ‘The Last Summer’

Actors Maia Mitchell and KJ Apa recently opened up about their experience filming a sex scene together for Netflix’s new teen romance film, The Last Summer, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The Last Summer revolves around a group of Chicago teens as they attempt to make the most of their final summer before heading off to college. In the movie, Apa plays Griffin, an aspiring musician who returns home from prep school and Mitchell plays Phoebe, his love interest and an aspiring filmmaker, who has committed to spending her summer creating a documentary. The two creatives reconnect at a party and step into a complicated, but cute summer love affair. During the film, the two end up sharing a steamy kiss and eventually make their way into the bedroom.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the actors revealed that despite the on-screen perfection, their sex scene was actually far from sexy. Mitchell said that it was the “least sexy thing” she’s ever done, while Apa said the whole thing was hilarious.

“We kept laughing during that,” he said. “Mostly because we had literally just shot the scene where we had eaten the ribs before that.”

“Bloated, smelly,” Mitchell added. “Revolting!”

“Doesn’t get any worse than that,” Apa offered through giggling. “It was not sexy at all…but as long as it looked sexy, we’re good!”

The movie also stars Jacob Latimore as Alec, who kicks off his summer by breaking up with his girlfriend, Erin, played by Halston Sage, after they realize a long-distance relationship is impractical. As the show goes on, they both start dating other people. Alec hooks up with Paige, played by Gage Golightly, while Erin finds comfort in the arms of Ricky, played by Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey. There’s also Alec’s friend, Foster, played by Wolfgang Novogratz, who decides to spend his summer completing the ultimate hook-up list, while Erin’s best friend, Audrey, played by Sosie Bacon, lands a job as a babysitter for a child actress.

Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter that she connected with Audrey’s (Sosie Bacon) storyline the most because she didn’t graduate from her high school, nor did she go to college.

“It was almost more like following what I felt I wanted to do, which was sort of Sosie’s journey in the movie. I felt that was an interesting story to tell in the midst of all these people figuring out their college plans. I thought it was important to add that perspective,” she explained.

The Last Summer is now available to stream on Netflix.