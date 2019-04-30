Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Gets Wet, Barely Covers Chest In Steamy New Snapshot

If there’s anything that Danielle Knudson knows how to do flawlessly, it’s posing for photos. The lingerie model is known for pushing the envelope on social media and showing off her incredibly fit figure to fans in a wide array of outfits. In the most recent photo posted to her Instagram account, Knudson leaves very little to the imagination of her legion of followers.

In the snapshot, the model stands against a white wall and is photographed from the waist up. The blonde bombshell rocks a face full of makeup including some fierce, smokey eyes. The 29-year-old appears to be wet in the photo as she wears her long tresses slicked back with just a few pieces falling in her face.

Though she is almost not wearing any clothes, the model is covered by a strappy black tank top that barely covers her chest. The neckline dips all the way down to her navel and ample amounts of cleavage are on display for fans. It comes as no shock that the post has earned Danielle a ton of attention already from her loyal followers, amassing over 7,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments and growing.

While many followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the blonde bombshell looks, countless others took to the post to comment on Knudson’s smoking-hot body.

“That’s how to make it in NYC. If you can make it there you can make it anywhere. You’re incredibly most beautiful and can make it anywhere,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous… love the shot…”

“Very cool! Incredible body,” one more fan chimed in.

As mentioned before, Knudson regularly wows her fans with sexy photos, and she always appears to be dressed to impress. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, the 29-year-old stunned fans in an incredibly racy video. In the short clip, Knudson can be seen playfully walking into the hot tub of a house that she is staying at for the weekend of Coachella, showing off her amazing figure in a barely-there bikini. The video starts off by giving fans a glimpse of the 29-year-old’s backside, which is spilling out of a pair of tiny peach-colored bikini bottoms.

Just moments after showing off her derriere for the camera, Knudson spins around and gives fans a peek at the front of her tiny little swimsuit in a white bandeau bikini top that ties in the middle. Danielle appears to be wearing minimal makeup and wears her long, blonde locks up in a high ponytail.

Fans can keep up with all Knudson’s steamy posts by following her on Instagram.