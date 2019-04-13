Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Abs In Crop Sweater & Spandex Shorts On Instagram

Olivia Culpo has arrived in Palm Springs, likely for the Coachella Music Festival. She shared her chic outfit with her Instagram fans, as she posed on the car roof of a Mercedes. She wore an all-red outfit, consisting of a crop sweater along with a pair of red spandex shorts. Olivia accessorized with a white fanny-pack like purse that she wore around her waist, along with a pair of white sneakers. She wore her hair up in a casual ponytail.

The trip is clearly on her mind, as she shared a ton of Instagram Stories to show her fans what she’s been up to. This included a selfie of her in the mirror while she was packing, as she asked her fans which pair of shoes she ought to pack. She wore white sneakers on her left foot, while she rocked a sandal on her right foot. Maybe she packed both pairs, but Olivia wore the sneakers in her newest post.

In addition, Culpo shared a video from her road trip to the festival. She and a friend were singing at the top of their lungs, and were obviously having a great time.

And once she arrived at her hotel, Culpo had more to be excited about, as Revolve hooked her up with a ton of amazing items. Her bed and side tables were filled with new pieces of clothing and makeup products, including a pair of snakeskin boots.

The model previously opened up to Flaunt about her modeling career, including revealing how she feels about pageants. Her view on them might be surprising to fans, considering she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

“To be honest, I was never really all that interested in pageants. I thought of it more as a good experience to grow and learn about developing stage presence, and to use it as a platform to help people and enrich these skills I was already working towards in my time studying communications at school.”

Since her modeling career has taken off, she’s also taken on new endeavors, including collaborating with brands to create capsule collections. Most recently, she created a fall collection with Marled by Reunited Clothing, and noted the type of girl it was designed for.