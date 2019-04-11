‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Family Drama Derails Victoria And Billy

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that while Victoria and Billy seem to be in a good place, some family drama may end up derailing their chance at happiness together.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, despite Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) insistence that they take things slowly, Billy (Jason Thompson) unexpectedly pops the question during a romantic evening he set up for her. She’s taken aback by his sudden proposal, but the evening goes well, and she remembers all the great things between them.

However, there’s drama looming on the horizon, and it may not end well for this would-be couple. Y&R head writer Josh Griffin recently discussed the details of the upcoming storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

According to Griffin, “Billy’s proposal catches Victoria off-guard. They don’t want to repeat past mistakes in their relationship, but their relationship will be tested when unforeseen family drama may prevent them from moving forward.”

Victoria recently went to Las Vegas to escape the pressures of her life after the resolution of the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) situation. She’d suffered this past year greatly due to his mental and physical abuse in addition to helping cover up his supposed murder since last April. However, Billy followed her and refused to let her push him away. In the end, they returned to Genoa City in a good place.

However, before Billy arrived in Sin City, Victoria hooked up with Brandon (Mitch Eakins), and he knew who she was even though Vicky used a fake name to get some anonymity to destress and enjoy herself. The reason Brandon knew Victoria, in part, is because he knew her father, Victor (Eric Braeden). “Big Vic,” as Brandon calls him, has been in Vegas with a man named Spider who plays high stakes poker. Victoria even held her own game in hopes that Spider and Victor would show, but that plan didn’t work out.

Back in Genoa City, Victoria knows that Victor lied to her about being off the continent for business. Brandon sent her a picture of Victor in a bar in Las Vegas. She cannot figure out what Victor’s secret is, and even though she promised Billy no more searching for Spider, Victoria continues working on figuring out what is happening with her father. When Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by, Victoria showed him the picture, and Nick didn’t recognize Spider either.

Victoria’s insistence in finding out what Victor is hiding won’t sit well with Billy. Plus, Billy has his own family drama happening with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) fighting over Jabot. In all, it could be enough to keep these two apart again.