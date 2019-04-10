Bella Hadid Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy, Black Corset Top

Wherever she goes, Bella Hadid is always turning heads.

The 22-year-old is one of the most well-known models in the country, and has been making a name for herself in the modeling world over the past few years. She has been joined on this journey by her sister, and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid. There’s no doubt that the two sisters were blessed with amazing beauty — and they’ve also both managed to amass huge followings on social media, as well.

Last night, Hadid stunned fans in yet another sexy all-black outfit. The brown-haired bombshell shared a series of photos of herself in a sexy outfit that shows off her bangin’ body. The first photo in the set shows Bella exiting a car, showing off her ensemble.

On her lower body, Bella sports a pair of oversized black pants and leopard print heels. On the top, the supermodel looks absolutely stunning in a tight black corset top that shows off her tiny waist — as well as plenty of cleavage. She wears her dark locks halfway up and straight, and it almost appears as though she’s channeling I Dream of Jeannie.

Her look is completed by a pair of big hoop earrings and a simple necklace. And it comes as no surprise that the series of images has earned Hadid plenty of attention, attracting over 572,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments. Some fans chimed in to let Bella know how beautiful she looks, while countless others loved her stunning outfit. Then there were a few other fans who commented on Bella’s bangs.

“Gorgeous and beautiful and oh so kind, sweet, generous and charming,” one follower wrote.

“Love this haircut and color on her!” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Are you even real Bella?” another fan asked.

The model recently sat down with Vogue, where she answered a number of questions about her life and her career. She engaged with the “73 questions” segment of the publication. When asked what makes her laugh the hardest, she answered the question by saying that her boyfriend, The Weeknd, is quite a funny guy.

Hadid also touched on her “resting bi*** face,” and how people are usually surprised how nice she is when they meet her.

“People meet me sometimes and say: ‘You’re so different to what I expected.’ People always tell me I seem mean or intimidating on social media. But I really love engaging with new people.”

“I feel uncomfortable, sometimes, smiling in front of the camera,” she continued. “It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face.”

Even though she may not have always understood her face — it’s still one of the most beautiful in the business.