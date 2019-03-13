Bikini Model Galinka Mirgaeva Shows Off Her Perfect Abs In Recent Instagram Snap

When it comes to bikini models on Instagram, the competition seems to be getting tougher and tougher because of the ever-growing number of women stepping into this arena. And because of that, creating a niche for oneself is extremely difficult.

In order to stand out among the rest and retain loyal and engaged followership, one is not only required to post skin-baring pictures, but they must also exude style, glamour, and continuously engage with the audience. And this is exactly what Russian Instagram model Galinka Mirgaeva does on a weekly basis. As a result, the hottie has already attracted 2.2 million followers on the photo-sharing website which even some of the more established models couldn’t.

Taking to her page, the model recently posted a photo of herself which left her followers absolutely stunned. In the snap, the 31-year-old model was featured wearing a black sports bra to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage and a pair of matching gym pants that enabled her to flaunt her well-developed abs.

The model let her beautiful, brunette tresses down, applied some rose-pink lipstick, and accessorized with a pair of brown shades to pull off a very chic look.

And as expected, the picture racked up more than 29,000 likes and plenty of comments wherein fans and followers openly expressed their feelings for the hot model.

While most of the comments were written in Russian, a few were also written in English. One fan said that he is in love with Galinka, while another one said that she has the hottest body among all Instagram bikini models. Another one posted plenty of heart emojis and told the model that she always looks gorgeous.

Prior to posting the said pic, the stunner posted another hot picture which became an instant hit among her fans. In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a white, ribbed tank top which allowed her to expose some serious cleavage. Galinka could be seen sitting in front of a dressing table while staring at herself in the mirror. With minimal makeup and her beautiful tresses flowing freely over her shoulder, the model’s picture melted many hearts, so much so that it accrued more than 22,000 likes and above 100 comments, with fans reminding her that she is the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, the 5-foot-3-inch tall bombshell was born in central Russia’s Perm Krai region. The article also quoted The Sun to reveal that the stunner is a big fan of carrying out vigorous exercises, consuming healthy food, and flaunting her enviable physique to her Instagram followers.